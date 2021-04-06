Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. 31,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

