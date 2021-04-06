Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Price Down 5%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.95. 19,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,117,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPZM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $923.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $11,335,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,758 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP increased its stake in Epizyme by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

