Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Equinix worth $238,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $690.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $718.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.