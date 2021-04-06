Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

