Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 6th (AB, ACAD, AEXAY, CFX, COOP, CS, CVX, GUKYF, PBCT, PBEGF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 6th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $177.00 price target on the stock.

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a speculative buy rating. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

