Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 6th (AB, ACAD, AEXAY, CFX, COOP, CS, CVX, GUKYF, PBCT, PBEGF)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 6th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $177.00 price target on the stock.

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a speculative buy rating. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

