Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AAPL, ABBN, ASML, BARC, BMW, BNTX, COK, DAI, DB1, DEC)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $142.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 35 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €518.00 ($609.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $104.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €21.30 ($25.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €51.90 ($61.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.90 ($89.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grammer (ETR:GMM) was given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €11.10 ($13.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.90 ($3.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €275.00 ($323.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

