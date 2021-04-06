Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AAPL, ABBN, ASML, BARC, BMW, BNTX, COK, DAI, DB1, DEC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $142.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 35 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML)

was given a €518.00 ($609.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $104.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €21.30 ($25.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €51.90 ($61.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.90 ($89.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grammer (ETR:GMM) was given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €11.10 ($13.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.90 ($3.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €275.00 ($323.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.