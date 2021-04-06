Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AAV, ACQ, AEM, ALS, AMAT, APHA, CCO, CDE, CG, CMG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)

had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $74.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00.

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$22.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Truist Securiti from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $171.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) was given a C$23.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $31.50 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $4.50 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $62.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $40.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.70. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$21.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$3.05 to C$2.60. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $42.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $150.00 to $138.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) was given a C$1.85 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$31.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.30. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $62.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Argus from $185.00 to $205.00.

