Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AAV, ACQ, AEM, ALS, AMAT, APHA, CCO, CDE, CG, CMG)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $74.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00.

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$22.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Truist Securiti from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $171.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) was given a C$23.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $31.50 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $4.50 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $62.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $40.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.70. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$21.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$3.05 to C$2.60. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $42.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $150.00 to $138.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) was given a C$1.85 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$31.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.30. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $62.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Argus from $185.00 to $205.00.

