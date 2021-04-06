Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (APNHY, APO, APPS, APYX, ARCB, ARCO, ARKO, ARLP, ASML, ATEYY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

