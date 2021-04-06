Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $2.50 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00004331 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $78.40 million and $1.54 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.89 or 0.03645666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00410666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.57 or 0.01148205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00467931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00474226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00328332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00032424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,629,075 coins and its circulating supply is 31,325,353 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

