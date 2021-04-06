Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Erie Indemnity worth $26,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERIE opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

