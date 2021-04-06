Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

TSE ERO traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 157,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$11.30 and a 12-month high of C$25.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.14.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.