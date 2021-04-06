ESBC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,674.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $648,781.19 and approximately $63,674.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ESBC has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,077,520 coins and its circulating supply is 26,798,186 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

