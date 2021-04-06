Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after buying an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 706,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 629,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

