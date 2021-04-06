Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.35. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 128,620 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$44.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

