Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $71.92. 6,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 109,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $208,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

