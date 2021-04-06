Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 324,157 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $721.46 million, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

