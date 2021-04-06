Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $31,609.61 and approximately $101,757.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.12 or 0.00660162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

