Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $561,327.40 and approximately $94,603.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.42 or 0.03625326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031460 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,661,449 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,632,036 tokens. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.