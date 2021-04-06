Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $3.00 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.19 or 0.00031305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.98 or 0.03646539 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

