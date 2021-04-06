Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Cap Reaches $125,000.09

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 19% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $125,000.09 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

