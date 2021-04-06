Ethereum Meta Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,204.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $456,655.91 and approximately $4,204.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00058463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00675419 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.