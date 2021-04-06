EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0339

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $660,241.77 and approximately $6,737.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00662000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

