Etherparty Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $176,248.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

