Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider Peter Stephens Purchases 229,818 Shares

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) insider Peter Stephens bought 229,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$143,866.07 ($102,761.48).

Peter Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etherstack alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Peter Stephens bought 65,246 shares of Etherstack stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,648.26 ($29,034.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Etherstack plc engages in the design, development, and deployment of wireless communications software and products for use in transceivers in the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and internationally. The company's products enable the transceivers to communicate with a radio network and other transceivers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Etherstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherstack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.