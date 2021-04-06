EUNO Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $13,315.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.00833398 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,166,732,866 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

