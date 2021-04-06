Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.28 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 27.47 ($0.36). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 10,799,919 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £758.64 million and a P/E ratio of -275.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

