Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Trading Up 7.5%

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37). 2,889,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,337% from the average session volume of 118,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eurocell from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £287.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.92.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

