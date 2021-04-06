Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronet’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by its steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. The epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channel distribution in certain markets during 2020. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers.”

3/23/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/17/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronet’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise it well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by its steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers. Its earnings of $1.11 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.2% but declined 32% year over year.”

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $195.00 to $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,752. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

