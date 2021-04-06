Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $10.99. Euroseas shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 55,740 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.