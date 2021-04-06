EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $124,841.19 and $111,879.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00066215 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003484 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

