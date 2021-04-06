EventChain One Day Volume Reaches $20,339.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $838,898.27 and approximately $20,339.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

