Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of LBPH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,907. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

