Everest (ID) Price Tops $1.73

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $202.17 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00292640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00105522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.08 or 0.00783739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011939 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.