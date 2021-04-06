Everest Price Reaches $1.68 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Everest has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $196.25 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00271173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00114190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00764724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.05 or 0.99265166 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

