Everipedia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.91 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Everipedia has a market cap of $301.60 million and approximately $44.91 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00288184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00105475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.00757177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012106 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,116,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,812,041 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.