Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 293,428 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.