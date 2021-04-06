ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $12,051.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004604 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $651.53 or 0.01107994 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019351 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003574 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

