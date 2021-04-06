ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,665.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004244 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.55 or 0.00978137 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020598 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.