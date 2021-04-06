Exosis (EXO) Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $31,208.13 and approximately $61.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,389.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.60 or 0.03640355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00410025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $656.54 or 0.01124412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.65 or 0.00470377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00447408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00323301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.