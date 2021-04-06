Expanse (EXP) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $2.68 million and $13,186.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,410.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.11 or 0.03636503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.62 or 0.00417076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.91 or 0.01133201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.00451799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00465719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.81 or 0.00324964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

