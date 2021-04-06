Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,458. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 591,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

