Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Extended Stay America worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Extended Stay America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.