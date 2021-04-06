Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,637,380 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

