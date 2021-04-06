Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,637,380 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 204.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

