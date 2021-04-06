extraDNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $430,667.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,008.43 or 0.99658283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.76 or 0.00461734 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00831633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.03 or 0.00324757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00096374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004055 BTC.

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

