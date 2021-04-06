Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Facebook were worth $349,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock valued at $378,865,093. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.39. The company had a trading volume of 282,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $872.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.51 and a 1-year high of $310.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

