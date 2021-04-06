Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.55. 507,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. The stock has a market cap of $875.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.73. Facebook has a 12 month low of $158.51 and a 12 month high of $310.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,844 shares of company stock worth $378,865,093 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.