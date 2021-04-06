FairCoin (FAIR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25,425.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $25,425.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005465 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00100745 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

