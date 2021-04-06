Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $562.05

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$562.05 and last traded at C$561.67, with a volume of 32340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$551.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$527.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$453.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 87.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 48.5299978 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

