Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$108.00 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.